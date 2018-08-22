We’re pleased to introduce Melody Antos, the new director for the Summit Singers. She’ll be leading us in our first practice on Tuesday, Sept. 4, as we begin preparation for our Dec. 1 Christmas Concert. Practice begins at 6:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of the First Baptist Church at 1049 S. Curry St.
To meet Antos before practice begins, and to mingle with other Summit Singers, plan to attend our annual potluck at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25. The potluck is at 21054 Schout Road, with parking just around the corner off of Backes. If you need directions or have questions, call Corinne at 822-3836.
Corinne Stone is a member of the Summit Singers.
