Do you have your tickets? The Summit Singers Spring concert is this week — May 12, and it’s the last concert until next Christmas. You don’t want to miss it!
Hopefully you’ve already gotten your tickets from a Summit Singers member, or from Tehachapi Furniture, Radio Shack, or Tehachapi Treasure Trove. Tickets will also be available at the door.
The concert starts at 7 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 1049 S. Curry, on May 12. A complimentary reception will follow.
Corrine Stone is a member of the Summit Singers.
