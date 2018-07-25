The Summit Singers are happy to announce that we have a new director — Melody Antos — for the Summit Singers.
She’s already hard at work selecting wonderful Christmas music for our holiday concert. That concert will be on Saturday, Dec. 1, as it's always scheduled for the first Saturday in December. Antos has an extensive educational and experiential background in choral directing, and she’s enthusiastic about sharing her talents with us.
The Summit Singers' annual “back to practice” potluck will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, and all current singers and “wanna be” singers are invited. The address is 21054 Schout Road. Bring your potluck dish and join the fun. If you have questions or need directions, call 822-3836.
Practice for our Christmas Concert begins the first Tuesday in September, Sept. 4. We meet at 6:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 1049 S. Curry, and anyone who loves to sing is welcome. Auditions are not required, and we encourage you to join us and bring your friends, as well!
Corinne Stone is a member of the Summit Singers.
