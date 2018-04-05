If you suffer with Parkinson’s disease, you are not alone. Parkinson's disease is a chronic, degenerative neurological disorder that affects one in 100 people over the age of 60. The average age at the onset of this illness is 60, but some people are diagnosed at 40 or younger.
Unfortunately, there is no objective test or bookmarker for Parkinson's disease. As a result, the rate of misdiagnosis can be high, especially when the diagnosis is made by a non-specialist. Because of this, estimates of the number of people living with the disease vary. However, recent research indicates that at least one million people in the United States, and more than five million worldwide, have Parkinson's disease.
Back in 1817, Parkinson's disease was first characterized extensively by James Parkinson. Today, we know that Parkinson's disease is a disorder of the central nervous system. The condition results from the loss of cells in various parts of the brain, including a region called the substantia nigra. The substantia nigra cells produce dopamine, which is a chemical messenger responsible for transmitting signals within the brain and allows for coordination of movement. The loss of dopamine causes neurons to fire without normal control. That leaves patients less able to direct or control their movement. And so, Parkinson's disease is one of several diseases categorized by clinicians as movement disorders.
There is much you can do to proactively affect the course of your Parkinson's disease. Many neurologists report that symptom deterioration is often significantly slower in those who take a positive and proactive approach toward their condition than in those who do not. Of course, it would be ridiculous to suggest that a positive mental attitude is achievable all the time. But there are various steps that can help enormously to remain upbeat about life.
Many people find that support groups are tremendously effective in helping them cope with the day-to-day realities of having Parkinson's disease. Finding and sticking with a strong support group can make all of the difference in the world. People with Parkinson’s disease, who attend support group meetings can be enriched and helped by these meetings. It can be extremely beneficial to talk with and learn from others, who also battle this debilitating condition.
A Parkinson’ disease support group can provide a place to go to discuss issues that others with the same condition may be experiencing. At the minimum, it can help the person with this illness to realize that he or she is not alone. Coping with Parkinson’s disease is definitely easier when you have access to a network of people who know firsthand what it is like to suffer with this condition. And so, an in-person support group offers multiple benefits that come from face-to-face interaction.
If you or a loved one or friend suffers with Parkinson’s disease, then I would like to invite you to check out our new support group. The group is called Movers and Shakers. There are a number of goals that we have established for this new group. During our meetings, we will be focused on giving support, sharing our personal experiences with this illness, understanding the progression of the illness, discussing medical options, discussing nutrition (including healthy food and vitamin choices), demonstrating effective exercise techniques to combat rigidity problems, learning new discoveries, sharing resources (e.g., doctors, caregivers), and providing prayer support.
Those who attend will never be pressured to open up and speak. However, there will be ample opportunities for all of the attendees to share their experience and any perspectives as they feel led. Supportive guidance will be provided at every meeting by a facilitator, who has battled Parkinson’s disease for a number of years.
Our first meeting will be on Tuesday, April 24, at 6 p.m. These meetings will be offered every Tuesday at that time at Shepherd of the Hills Church. The address is 24300 Bear Valley Road. Our meetings will last for approximately one hour. But there is no pressure for anyone to have to stay until the end of our session.
We would love to have you come on out and check out our group. When you are ready, we are here for you and eager to assist you. For more information, feel free to call us at 822-1400 or write to us at tehachapishepherd@yahoo.com.
Dr. Jeff Kaplan is senior pastor of Shepherd of the Hills Church.
Commented