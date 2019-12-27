The Whiting Center in Bear Valley Springs was filled with holiday music Dec. 8. We were blessed with decent weather, only rain as opposed to the snow that disrupted Thanksgiving for so many.
The Bear Valley Springs Cultural Arts Association hosted the 10th annual T-Pops concert. This year, well-known local musician Jim Peck conducted the orchestra. It opened with a medley of popular Christmas songs.
A sing-a-long with Christina Scrivner and Christian Walker led us into such favorites as "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" and "Frosty the Snowman." In the second half of the concert, we became more serious, but only after Phil Howard of Saxx to the Maxx led an arrangement of "Santa Claus is Coming to Town."
Soloist Aubrey McDonald gave a beautiful rendition of a Hanukkah favorite, "Rock of Ages." It is a different piece than may be familiar to many of us.
Scrivner and Walker also led a sing-a-long of Christmas carols such as "Joy to the World," "Hark the Herald Angels Sing," and "Silent Night." The concert ended with a resounding rendition of "Sarajevo," and then a prolonged standing ovation.
The BVS Cultural Arts Association traditionally supports the T-Pops orchestra with a check, and this year, outgoing president Charlene LaClaire presented a $1,000 check to Howard, the orchestra president. The club thanks the T-Pops orchestra for the performance each year, and hopes to continue the tradition.
Linda Coverdale is a member of the Bear Valley Springs Cultural Arts Association.
