Really, there are only two types of music. There is everything else, and then there is Christmas music. Christmas music always has a mystical quality that hearkens back to mysterious times and places, except when it doesn’t. If you get that, then you get Christmas music.
On Dec. 2 and 9, we once again have the opportunity to explore the mystery when the Tehachapi Pops Orchestra presents its annual Christmas concert. Conductor Robby Martinez will lead the orchestra as it shares old favorites ("White Christmas") and new favorites ("Frozen") as well.
In addition, there will be sing-along carols, the Saxx 2 the Maxx group, and maybe a surprise or two.
Everyone who wants to have a good time is welcome to attend these free concerts. Those who don’t want to have a good time can come, too. You never know what might happen. After all, it’s Christmas!
The Dec. 2 concert will begin at 2 p.m., in the Whiting Center, Bear Valley Springs. A gate pass is required. Call 246-9443 for more information.
The Dec. 9 concert will begin at 3 p.m., at Grace Fellowship Church, 326 E. Tehachapi Blvd.
Deborah Hand-Cutler owns Mountain Music, where she teaches cello and mountain dulcimer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.