As graduation approaches, the Tehachapi Area Association of Realtors would like to congratulate the three recipients of our annual scholarship award. TAAR recognizes that higher education is key to the growth of a strong community. We are continuously supporting higher education for local students and encouraging academic excellence in young adults.
On April 25, the outstanding student recipients and their parents were invited to attend a special scholarship event in their honor. This year’s recipients were Josephine Trillo, Madelyne Willey and Grace Popelar.
Through the fundraising efforts of local Realtors and affiliates, the Tehachapi Association of Realtors Scholarship Fund has awarded $14,700 in the last five years to local high school students.
TAAR extends our congratulations to these special recipients along with all the 2019 high school graduates and wish them all the best in their future endeavors.
Terri Juergens is a broker associate with Country Real Estate.
