The Tehachapi Area Association of Realtors honored its 2019 president, Lorri Busse, during an installation luncheon held Jan. 17.
Master of Ceremonies was Laura Lynn Wyatt. Special recognition was given to Beth Hall, who received the 2018 President's Choice Award and the Outstanding Service Award.
Installing Officer and Secretary/Treasurer Jim Hutson welcomed the new board, which included President-Elect Josh Orrantia, Vice President Stacey Christy, Immediate Past President Beth Hall, and directors Tesa Noonan, Sue Chandler, Terri Juergens and Linda Clough.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.