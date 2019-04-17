The Association of Realtors held their general membership meeting April 4. The guest speaker was Christina Scrivner, Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley Foundation manager.
Scrivner spoke to the membership and affiliates regarding activities and updates on the new hospital, which opened its doors Nov. 7, 2018. The advancements made and a number of success stories from the hospital were heartwarming.
The hospital needs imaging equipment, a new MRI and CT scan, which would be beneficial to have here in Tehachapi. She advised us of a benefit dinner and fundraiser held April 9.
As Realtors, the benefit to homeowners and the whole community’s quality of life was applauded.
Terri Juergens is a broker associate for Country Real Estate.
