The Antelope Valley Astronomy Club, in partnership with the Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District, will be holding our annual “Star-B-Cue” picnic, followed by a public “Star Party” in the main parking lot, near Pavilions 1 and 2, at the Brite Lake Recreational Facility on Saturday, July 14.
This will be the eighth year that we have held this event at Brite Lake and every year we have hundreds of local visitors, as well as many from the Antelope Valley and beyond, with whom we share the views of the cosmos.
The public event will take place from sunset on Saturday, July 14 until dawn on Sunday, July 15. This is a near new moon weekend, with the 6 percent illuminated waxing crescent moon setting at 9:46. After we've observed that little sliver of the moon and it sets, the sky will be darkest for astronomical observing. As in years past, the club will be having a private picnic prior to the Star Party and the public is asked to arrive after 7:30 p.m. Local astronomers who wish to set up in the parking lot may arrive as early as 7 p.m. in order to get their equipment set up before dark.
Because the main parking lot will be used as the telescope field, visitors are asked to park along the dirt road immediately to the east of the parking lot. If arriving after dark, please use parking lights only if possible as you approach the event as headlights will interfere with viewing and affect the night adapted vision of the participants. Please be aware of the extreme fire danger and avoid driving or parking on dry grass.
On the night of the event, sunset is at 8:08 p.m. with end of Astronomical Twilight, (when it is dark enough to really start seeing deep sky objects like galaxies and nebulae) not occurring until approximately 9:52 p.m. Venus will be up until after 9:30 p.m. and Jupiter and Saturn will be viewable throughout the event. Saturn will transit directly overhead at 11:42 p.m. and, at near opposition to the Sun, should be bright and colorful with rings tilted perfectly for viewing. Mars will be rising at 9:17 p.m. but will take awhile to clear terrain and the haze at the horizon to be really viewable.
Visitors wanting to see deep sky objects, and we will have telescopes capable of showing them to you, should be prepared to stay later when it is truly dark. Please bear in mind also that many of the telescopes require darkness in order to be aligned so they can find objects. If visitors arrive too early they will have to wait until they are ready for use.
Once again, and with our deepest gratitude, the Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District will be turning off the parking lot lights and the Tehachapi Cummings County Water District will be turning off the lights at their nearby facility to ensure truly dark skies.
At a Star Party, astronomy club members and visitors view celestial objects such as planets, galaxies, globular clusters, nebulae, and sometimes even comets through serious, observatory quality, telescopes of various types, designs and sizes. Last year, the largest telescope at the event was a dobsonian reflector with a 24” mirror. To preserve night adapted vision, only red lighting will be allowed and visitors are asked not to use white light flashlights. We understand that visitors may want to preserve their participation in the event with a photograph, but we ask that if you use flash you warn others so that they may turn away or cover their eyes to preserve their night vision.
For additional information, or if you have questions, please visit http://www.avastronomyclub.org or call Frank or Rose Moore at 822-4580 or 661-972-4775. Information will also be available on our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/avastronomyclub
Frank Moore is president of the Antelope Valley Astronomy Club.
