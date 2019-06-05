The Rotary Club of Tehachapi has introduced this year’s raffle bike, which is on display at Sail Thru Car Wash starting Friday, June 7, until the winning ticket is drawn at the GranFondo Dinner on Friday, Sept. 13, which will be a lucky Friday for someone.
Tickets can be purchased at the car wash, at Alta One Credit Union in Albertsons or at Terry Brady Chiropractic office on South Street. Tickets cost $5 each.
By popular demand, this year the featured bike is a KHS Carbon Steel ROAD BIKE valued at $1,300. It features an alloy micro-adjust seatpost, an Ultracycle padded saddle, Shimano New Sora ST-R3000 brake levers and the brakes are Tektro R312 Dual Pivot w/cartridge pads. This is an incredible opportunity to win the bike of your dreams for the price of a raffle ticket.
Rotary meets at noon every Thursday at The Shed. For more information about this bike, call Rhonda Brady at 661-821-2846.
Linda Carhart is a Tehachapi Rotary Club member.
