Tehachapi Community Theatre will hold auditions for the musical "25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee."
Winner of the Tony and Drama Desk Awards for Best Book, "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" is a fast-paced, wildly funny and touching story about an eclectic group of six pre-teen kids (played by adults) as they compete for the spelling championship of a lifetime. Throw in an ex-con “comfort counselor,” a socially challenged vice-principal, and the exuberant past champion/local realtor to round out a cast of lovable misfits, nerds and neurotics. This dynamic musical tenderly captures the angst, exhilaration and heartache that makes growing up so painful and so wonderful.
Director Christine Guarente and her team are looking forward to casting an enthusiastic, energetic group of singers/ dancers/actors. Auditions will be held at TCT’s Second Space at 431 W. J St. (next to Spirited Bead and Klews Gallery) at 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 20; 2 p.m. Saturday, April 21; and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 22.
Please be on time for auditions on any one of the three selected days. Be prepared to stay until dismissed. Unless asked, there is no need to return on another day after you have auditioned. It is recommended that you bring your own personal calendar (April through August) to complete required paperwork for the directors. We are looking for nine (possibly more) adults (age 15+) to fill the cast. We recommend watching various videos online to become familiar with the show and its characters.
Singing: Those auditioning should prepare a song of their choosing (not from "Putnam"). Have at least 16 measures prepared which show your abilities. No piano accompaniment will be available, but a keyboard will be on site. We will also have a CD player for accompaniment tracks and a bluetooth speaker if desired. You may sing a capella (unaccompanied). We will also have each person match pitch, sing scales and basic vocal patterns with the keyboard.
Acting/ reading: Prepare to present any character included in the "sides" for auditions. You can find the sides on the TCT website, www.tctonstage.com. The dialogue does not have to be memorized. We will have copies at auditions.
Dancing: A short choreographed selection will be taught to all who are auditioning. Wear comfortable clothes and appropriate footwear.
Performance dates are July 27, 28, Aug. 3, 4, 5, 10, 11, 12. We are also looking to fill several crew positions behind the scenes. There are many ways to be involved in this awesome project!
For questions, conctact: Christine Guarente, director/musical director, at Antheia83@aol.com or 215-760-5596 or Shanan Harrell, assistant director, at yogashanan@gmail.com or 661-713-0450.
Shanan Harrell is assistant director at TCT.
