This 10-minute play, "Fool's Brew," was featured at the last festival.

 Contributed by Monica Nadon

“Home for the Holidays” is the theme of this year’s Playwrights’ Festival produced by Tehachapi Community Theatre. Auditions for the Playwrights’ Festival will be held on Friday, Oct. 4, from 6 to 9 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 5 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 6 from 2 to 4 p.m. The auditions will be held at TCT’s Second Space, which is located at 431 W. J St., in Tehachapi.

TCT encourages new and experienced actors to audition. The TCT Playwrights’ Festival is a great way for new actors to get their feet wet in a short production. It’s also great fun for experienced actors as well.

Character descriptions and audition scenes may be found at tctonstage.com. There will be eight 10-minute, one-act plays performed on Nov. 29 and 30 and Dec. 6, 7, 8, 13, 14 and 15. All TCT auditions are open to the public; however, membership is required for participation in productions.

Monica Nadon is a member of Tehachapi Community Theatre.