“Home for the Holidays” is the theme of this year’s Playwrights’ Festival produced by Tehachapi Community Theatre. Auditions for the Playwrights’ Festival will be held on Friday, Oct. 4, from 6 to 9 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 5 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 6 from 2 to 4 p.m. The auditions will be held at TCT’s Second Space, which is located at 431 W. J St., in Tehachapi.
TCT encourages new and experienced actors to audition. The TCT Playwrights’ Festival is a great way for new actors to get their feet wet in a short production. It’s also great fun for experienced actors as well.
Character descriptions and audition scenes may be found at tctonstage.com. There will be eight 10-minute, one-act plays performed on Nov. 29 and 30 and Dec. 6, 7, 8, 13, 14 and 15. All TCT auditions are open to the public; however, membership is required for participation in productions.
Monica Nadon is a member of Tehachapi Community Theatre.
