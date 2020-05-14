In March, the Tehachapi Community Theatre's 51st season came to an abrupt halt when we hit the brakes on our big musical “Nunsense,” which was getting set to open. And plans for “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” were derailed, too.
We’re idling — waiting for the green light to proceed with our next season and planning the 2020-21 season on a TBA basis. When we get rolling, the new season will start with “Nunsense” and include fun shows like “A Double-Wide Christmas,” “Deathtrap,” “Moon Over Buffalo” and our ever-popular Playwrights’ Festival.
We hope this derailment is cleared soon! To ease the pain, TCT will automatically extend all active members for one year without payment — and any new (or rejoining) member who enrolls before June 1, 2020 will get a “free” year, too.
While TCT is sidetracked, no member will be dropped for not renewing this year. We trust that those who can, will help us keep the marquee lit with donations to meet our continuing expenses: maintenance of the BeeKay, rent, utilities, insurance, etc.
To donate or to join as a new/returning member, please go to our website: TCTonStage.com or mail to Tehachapi Community Theatre, 431 W. J St., Tehachapi, CA 93561.
Jenny Ferguson is a volunteer for the Tehachapi Community Theatre.
