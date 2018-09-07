From a comedic look at biblical times to a 1940s detective story to an era when time travel is possible, the eight playwrights whose 10-minute plays are being produced in Tehachapi Community Theatre’s 9th Playwrights’ Festival have embraced this year’s theme of “Past, Present, Future.”
Who will be the winning playwright of this year’s festival? That’s where you, the audience, come in. After each performance, the audience votes for their three favorite plays in the festival. It’s always exciting to find out which plays place first, second and third at the final matinee performance.
The cast includes the talents of: Eric Leiss, Leslie Reynolds-Nuckolls, Nick Woodworth, Nyree Neil, Jennifer Carriere, Rihana Medina, Sierra Christian, Jeanne Nearhoff, Donald Gardiner, Frank Checa, Daniela Peregrina, Michelle Cohen, Donna Bowman, Vicki Souza, Adam Dyer and Rick Gould.
TCT’s Playwrights’ Festival performance dates and times are at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Sept. 14, 15, 21 and 22; and Sunday matinees are at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 16 and 23. Doors open 30 minutes before showtime. (Note the matinee starting time is 30 minutes later than TCT’s usual matinee starting time.)
Tickets may be purchased for $15 at Tehachapi Treasure Trove, Tehachapi Furniture or online at tctonstage.com. Performances take place at the beautiful BeeKay Theatre, 110 S. Green St. This show is rated PG.
Monica Nadon is executive producer for TCT's Playwrights' Festival.
