Aw, home for the holidays! That nostalgic time when family and friends gather to celebrate, rejoice and reunite.
Tehachapi Community Theatre announces its upcoming annual 10-minute Playwrights’ Festival is now open for play submissions. This year’s theme is “Home for the Holidays.” TCT is looking for imaginative playwrights to submit a 10-minute play that explores what can happen when folks are home for the holidays.
There are two components to the contest. Component one: Playwrights submit their 10-minute play which is read and scored by our judges. Based on the scores, eight finalists will be selected for production. Component two: The eight final plays will be produced at TCT’s Playwrights’ Festival in November/December 2019, in which the audience votes for their top three favorite plays.
The top three audience favorite plays will be announced at the final performance, with the first-place winning playwright receiving a cash prize of $100, the second-place winning playwright receiving $75 and the third-place winning playwright receiving a cash prize of $50. At the final performance on Dec. 15, all finalist playwrights will receive certificates and the top three playwrights will receive trophies and cash prizes.
Whether an experienced playwright or a fledgling writer, any resident of Kern County, Los Angeles County, members of Tehachapi Community Theatre (no matter where you reside) or members of the Association of Los Angeles Playwright’s is eligible to submit a script. Hurry, the submission deadline is Sept. 15.
For further information on all rules and festival details, visit tctonstage and click on the 2019 Playwrights’ Festival link.
Monica Nadon is executive producer for TCT's Playwrights' Festival.
