Any self-respecting fan of Alfred Hitchcock will instantly recognize the title of TCT’s next production, "The 39 Steps." However, that same fan may be surprised to find the stage play of Hitchcock’s thriller to be an unexpected cocktail of espionage and mistaken identity poured over a bare-bones stage of free-flying props and furniture, then served up with a twist of wild slapstick. Cheers!
This award-winning comedy calls for the entirety of the 1935 film to be performed with a cast of only four. One actor plays the hero, Richard Hannay, one actress plays the three women with whom he has romantic entanglements, and two other actors, referred to as clowns, play every other character in the show: heroes, villains, men, women and even the occasional inanimate object. Thus the film's serious spy story is played mainly for laughs, and the script is full of allusions to other Alfred Hitchcock films, including "Strangers on a Train," "Rear Window," "Psycho," "Vertigo" and "North by Northwest." (How many will you spot?)
Director Karl Schuck has a terrific cast of four ready to meet the daunting challenge of this comedy romp. Jason Wheeler will don a fedora and pencil moustache to portray Richard Hannay, our hero.
Audriana Lathrop will transform into three femme fatales to annoy and assist said hero. Jonathan Hall and Eric Leiss are the two clowns who, with theatrical astonishment, bring all the other characters to life in this man-on-the-run thriller comedy.
The branding of “Hitchcock made Hilarious” stuck to the 2015 Broadway production and we’re confident you’ll find that to be the case in TCT’s production as well. Join your friends at the BeeKay to deduce along with our hero: Who is this mysterious Mr. Memory? What are the 39 Steps? Will Hannay ever rid himself of the woman he finds himself handcuffed to? And most importantly, Who is that bearded lady in the turban?
"The 39 Steps" opens June 8 and runs for two weekends, including Sunday matinees. This is a special, limited production for only two weeks so get your tickets now! Tickets are available at the usual outlets: Tehachapi Furniture, Treasure Trove and always online at www.tctonstage.com.
Shanan Harrell is a production support team member for "The 39 Steps."
