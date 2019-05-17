"The Foreigner," the final show of TCT’s 50th Anniversary Season, is set to open June 14 at the beautiful BeeKay Theatre in historic downtown Tehachapi.
Winner of two Obie Awards as well as two Outer Critics Circle Awards, playwright Larry Shue’s "The Foreigner" is an American comedy classic. The setting is a fishing lodge in rural Georgia often visited by Sgt. “Froggy” LeSeur, a British demolition expert who occasionally runs training sessions at a nearby army base. Froggy has brought along a friend, a pathologically shy young man named Charlie who is overcome with fear at the thought of making conversation with strangers. Before departing and to protect his friend, Froggy tells all the lodgers that Charlie is from an exotic foreign country and speaks no English.
Once alone, hilarity ensues as Charlie overhears more than he should. This little white lie fuels the farce and sets up the wild climax in which things go uproariously awry for the “bad guys” and the “good guys” emerge triumphant.
Director Shanan Harrell is excited to share this show with the hometown community.
“This play, although written in 1983, is enormously relevant for today. It’s a humorous study of how we impose our own perceptions of who someone is onto that person, right or wrong," Harrell said. "It’s also a sweet study of the power of kindness and connection. My favorite review of the play refers to it as ‘a zippy, dippy comedy of bad manners; an absurd farce with uncommon good sense; a crazy quilt shot through with threads from 'The Wizard of Oz,' 'I Love Lucy' and 'Duck Soup.’ I’d say that about covers it!”
The talented cast for this lively production includes Josh Montambeault (Charlie), Michael Gruett (Froggy), Janet Lund (Betty), TJ Gockel (David), Lanie Ringle (Catherine), Adam Dyer (Owen) and PJ McBroom (Ellard).
Don’t miss this uproarious evening (or matinee) of entertainment from TCT! "The Foreigner" opens June 14 and runs three consecutive weekends with matinees on the final two weekends. Tickets are $15 and will be available online at www.tctonstage.com as well as our outlets at Tehachapi Treasure Trove and Tehachapi Furniture. This show is rated PG-13 for adult situations.
See you at the BeeKay!
Shanan Harrell is the director of "The Foreigner."
