Tehachapi Community Theatre will conduct auditions for the upcoming production of "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest."
Director Shanan Harrell is looking for 10 women and six men for a unique retelling of the iconic story of life on Nurse Ratched's ward at the Oregon State Mental Hospital set in 1965.
The production will feature a significant twist as it will be predominately female. The hospital patients, including Chief McBroom and R.P. McMurphy, will be played by women.
Auditions will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, and from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, with callbacks to be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 1.
Auditions will take place at the TCT Second Space located at 431 W. J St. Audition scenes can be found at tctonstage.com.
"One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" opens June 5, and will run for three consecutive weeks with Sunday matinees on the final two weekends. The show is rated R for adult language and situations.
All TCT auditions are open to the public, although membership is required for participation in productions.
For more information, contact Director Shanan Harrell at yogashanan@gmail.com.
