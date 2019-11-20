Tehachapi Community Theatre's Annual Playwrights’ Festival is gearing up for the 2019 show.
After receiving dozens and dozens of 10-minute plays from authors both down the street and as far away as New Zealand, the TCT veteran judges selected eight to be produced for the show. Those plays were then drawn by eight ‘new’ directors from the TCT membership, and auditions were held Oct. 4, 5 and 6. The 28 parts available for the eight plays were then cast by the directors following auditions. Currently, all eight plays are in the rehearsal stage of production.
The Festival Shows will open Friday, Nov. 29, and play live onstage Nov. 29 and 30, and Dec. 6, 7, 8, 13, 14 and 15.
Friday and Saturday shows have a curtain time of 7:30 p.m. The Sunday matinees on Dec. 8 and 15 have a curtain time of 2 p.m.
A few things you may not know about the TCT 2019 Playwrights’ Festival is that the audience members get to vote for their favorite one-acts. Those votes will determine the winner of the Festival, the runner-up and so on.
Each play is a world premiere, as these plays have never been produced anywhere before. One ticket, eight world premieres, and a vote on which will win the Festival!
Sounds like a great ticket. Be sure to purchase early as sell-outs are common for the Festival. Tickets may be obtained at the two TCT Outlets, online at tctonstage.com or at the box office before shows. The box office opens 30 minutes before curtain time.
Douglas Jockinsen is a member of the Tehachapi Community Theatre.
