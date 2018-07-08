The mission of the American Association of University Women is advancing equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy and research. One of the ways in which we do that is through “Tech Trek,” a science and math camp designed to develop interest, excitement and self-confidence in young women who will enter eighth grade in the fall. It features hands-on activities in math, science and related fields.
Last month, four members of the AAUW Tehachapi Branch attended Tech Trek Visitor’s Day at Fresno State. This was one of the locations that we sent two of our local Tech Trek campers to: Abi Aguilar and Rosalind Ortiz. (We also sent Maddy Richmond to Whittier Tech Trek, and Hannah Weinstein will be attending camp at Santa Barbara.) We wanted to observe, firsthand, exactly what goes on in these STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) camps that we send girls to each summer — and we were able to do just that, for a few hours.
The camps are one week long, and run entirely by AAUW members: from the aides, counselors, and nurses, to the dorm moms and classroom instructors. This year’s theme was all about bravery; empowering girls to try new things, embrace imperfection, be silly and have fun, be a risk taker, and to go after big dreams. They created plenty of opportunities for the girls to be brave in their new home away from home, especially through the fun, group-bonding activities.
From breakfast each morning to “lights out” each night, the girls are kept busy (although there are fun activities and some free time built in.) In the morning, they all participate in hands-on group activities, with a focus on team building, leadership skills and problem solving. In the afternoon, the girls attend a specific “core class” — to which they are assigned, based on their interests. These include subjects such as circuits, structures, roller coaster physics, and art in math. The purpose is to provide a broad exposure to STEM fields, particularly ones that may be unfamiliar to the girls.
We had the opportunity to observe the girls in a few classes as they worked on circuit boards, developed computer apps, constructed bridges, and created hot air balloons. Not only do they focus on the basic subject, they also study the financial and practical aspects of their project. The goal is to create a community of women who are excited about learning, and to create relationships that will last long after camp has ended.
AAUW raises money to send local middle school girls to Tech Trek each summer through donations, fundraisers and corporate sponsors. This year we sent four girls, but would love to send a lot more. If you would like more information about this program, please call 821-0621. Donations are accepted year round, and can be sent to: AAUW, PO Box 273, Tehachapi, 93581.
Linda Flores is with the AAUW Tehachapi Branch.
