In the courtyard, the group gathers as a Dementor tries to capture a student.

 Contributed by Timaree Torres

The Tehachapi Library became Hogwarts School for many teen witches and wizards attending the Teen Fandom event on Oct. 6.

Attendees made wands, mixed potions, played several lively matches of Quidditch, hunted for Horcruxes throughout the library, enjoyed Harry Potter-themed snacks, toasted their Houses, and tested their knowledge with trivia.

The next Teen Fandom event at the Tehachapi Library will be a Sherlock theme at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3.