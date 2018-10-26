AAUW Tehachapi Mountain Branch contributes to grants and fellowships awarded nationally by American Association of University Women. Many years ago the branch raised enough money, with the cooperation of other AAUW branches, to establish what was called the Tehachapi Mountain Branch/Anna Clark Endowment.
Clark, now deceased, was a fierce supporter of education for women and a past branch president (1989-1990). She worked tirelessly to promote scholarships for women. The initial amount of the endowment was $30,000, which was invested so that only the earnings are used to fund awards.
This year AAUW awarded the Tehachapi/Clark fellowship to Kathleen Riola, who is working on a master’s degree in materials/manufacturing engineering at UCLA. Her particular interest is designing material selections in the medical field. To the delight of branch members, Riola grew up in Kern County. Since fellowships and grants are awarded throughout the United States, it was a surprise that someone from Delano received a grant established by Tehachapi Mountain Branch.
Every fall AAUW hosts luncheons where new fellowships and grant winners are announced. Branch members Janice Armstrong, Tammy Engel and Jeannette Crounse attended the event for Southern California in Seal Beach. They were impressed with the caliber of women and projects that were introduced.
A separate luncheon was held in Northern California to honor recipients in that area. For the 2018-19 academic year, a total of 250 women and community projects serving women and girls will receive $3.9 million from the national AAUW.
AAUW is California’s most active and diverse organization for women offering action for equity, personal and professional growth, community leadership and friendship.
Phyllis Belcher is a longtime Tehachapi resident, and is involved in various volunteer organizations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.