Get ready to celebrate everything apples. From apple pie, apple fritters, apple turnovers, apple nachos, apple salsa, dried apples, apple jams and jellies, apple bobbing, apple pie eating and baking, apple cider, caramel apples, and of course, just plain old fresh picked apples, the world is our apple at the Tehachapi Apple Festival.
It takes place this year from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 and from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13.
More than 85 vendors will sell their wares and lots of great food will be available to eat. There will be sausages, tri-tip, turkey legs, cheese steak, stuffed potatoes, Asian food, tacos, tamales, corn on the cob, churros, shaved ice, cookies, kettle corn, candy and sweets galore.
But, that’s not all. At the Railroad Depot lawn, kids can go from bounce house to bounce house for as long as they want for a $10 bracelet, while over at the Depot, families can get kid ID cards done by the Tehachapi Masonic Lodge 318.
At Centennial Plaza, you can relax and have a beer or wine while you listen to live music, watch kids try to take a bite out of an apple on a string, or maybe you’ll catch the pie eating contest on Saturday or the pie baking contest on Sunday. On the next block, listen to a story being read by one of the fine people from our local Tehachapi Branch Library. The kids can go down to the far end of the event and play carnival games, watch a puppet show, get their face painted or visit the petting zoo, or try an experience with virtual reality — all for free. They can also enter an obstacle course for $2 for a one-time visit.
On Sunday, they can get a lollipop from Dorothy of "The Wizard of Oz" and take their picture with her. Or they can get a picture with our buddy Apple. The whole family can test drive an electric car and find out more about the advances electric cars are making and how to transition to an electric car. Oh, you can get a free flu shot while you’re at the Apple Festival. Either Omni or Walgreens will have flu shots available, but be early, they don’t last all day.
Admission is free and lots of the kids activities are free. The Tehachapi Apple Festival benefits many organizations including the Rotary Club of Tehachapi, Lions Club of Tehachapi, Warrior football, Ladies Auxiliary of American Legion, Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra, Windswept Ranch, youth organizations and more.
For more information, visit our website at tehachapiapplefestival.com or our Facebook page.
Linda Carhart is the former president of the Rotary Club of Tehachapi.
