The Tehachapi Area of Association of Realtors recognizes that higher education is key to the growth of a strong community. We are continuously supporting higher education for local students and encouraging academic excellence in young adults.
The TAAR Scholarship Fund awarded scholarships to three local high school students for the 2018 school year.
On June 4, the outstanding student recipients and their parents were invited to attend a special scholarship luncheon in their honor. This year’s recipients were Terah Kaye Barnes, Odin A. Dailo and Julia Miller.
“We are proud of you and we are proud to be a small part of your future,” said Beth Hall, TAAR president.
Through the fundraising efforts of local Realtors, the Tehachapi Association of Realtors Scholarship Fund has awarded $12,450 in the last four years to local high school students.
TAAR wants to extend our congratulations to these special recipients along with all the 2018 high school graduates and wish them all the best in their future endeavors.
Carol Lawhon is the CEO of the TAAR.
