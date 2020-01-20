The Tehachapi Area Association of Realtors honored its 2020 president, Josh Orrantia, during an installation dinner held Jan. 17 at Dorner Family Vineyards.
This year's theme was "United We Are Stronger."
Master of Ceremonies for this year's gala was Alysha Boles. Special recognition was given to Tammy Engel, who was the Affiliate of the Year. Realtor of the year went to Jim Hutson.
Installing officers was Sally Lawrrence, who welcomed incoming President Orrantia, President-Elect Stacey Christy, Vice President Joe Morones, Immediate Past President Lorri Busse, Secretary/Treasurer Jim Hutson, and directors Tesa Noonan, Linda Clough, Terry Gardner and Terri Ables.
The evening included presentations from Stacy Fournier and Orrantia.
Dinner was served following a flag salute and invocation.
