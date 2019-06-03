The Tehachapi Area Association of Realtors is hosting its annual Community-Wide Open House and Poker Run on Saturday, June 15, from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Any and all house hunters are welcome to check out these 29 homes listed for sale.
Homes are located throughout the Greater Tehachapi area. To visit properties in Bear Valley Springs, you must call the listing agent to request a gate pass.
As part of the event, visitors will receive one Poker Run playing card at each home they visit. Visitors need to bring their cards to the TAAR office, 803 Tucker Rd, by 4:15 p.m. that day. At 4:30 pm, the best 5-card hand will be announced to win the ‘Grand Prize’ of over $200 in gift cards. Other card holders will be eligible to win prizes. You must be present to win and TAAR members are not eligible to play.
Addresses, photos, descriptions and a map showing locations of the properties will be in a special four-page pullout section to be included in the July 11 edition of Tehachapi News along with advertising from TAAR Affiliate companies that offer services important to homeowners.
