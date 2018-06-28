TAAR
Contributed by TAAR

The Tehachapi Area Association of Realtors will host a community-wide Open House on Saturday, July 14, from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Buyers and “lookie-loos” alike are welcome to check out 19 homes for sale.

Homes are throughout the greater Tehachapi area. Call the listing agent to request a gate pass to visit Bear Valley properties.

As part of the event, visitors will receive one Poker Run playing card at each home they visit. Bring the best 5-card hand to the TAAR office, 803 Tucker Road, by 4:15 p.m. that day. The best hand at 4:30 p.m. will win a barbecue valued at $599 donated by Sears Hometown Store. You must be present to win, and TAAR members are not eligible to play.

Addresses, photos, descriptions and a map showing locations of the properties will be in a special four-page pullout section to be included in the July 11 edition of Tehachapi News along with advertising from TAAR affiliate companies that offer services important to home buyers.