The Tehachapi Area Association of Realtors will host a community-wide Open House on Saturday, July 14, from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Buyers and “lookie-loos” alike are welcome to check out 19 homes for sale.
Homes are throughout the greater Tehachapi area. Call the listing agent to request a gate pass to visit Bear Valley properties.
As part of the event, visitors will receive one Poker Run playing card at each home they visit. Bring the best 5-card hand to the TAAR office, 803 Tucker Road, by 4:15 p.m. that day. The best hand at 4:30 p.m. will win a barbecue valued at $599 donated by Sears Hometown Store. You must be present to win, and TAAR members are not eligible to play.
Addresses, photos, descriptions and a map showing locations of the properties will be in a special four-page pullout section to be included in the July 11 edition of Tehachapi News along with advertising from TAAR affiliate companies that offer services important to home buyers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.