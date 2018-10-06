Tehachapi News received the following announcements regarding achievements at the 2018 Kern County Fair:
• Rachel Miller with her crossbred pig placed sixth in 4H Senior Showmanship at the 2018 Kern County Fair.
• Artist ZiYu (Anya) Hansen sells her creative indoor succulent art arrangements at the Tehachapi Farmer’s Market.
She had entered 12 items in the Floriculture exhibit, Division 116 Cactus and Succulent Collection and Division 117 Potted Plants. She received seven first-place ribbons, and four second-place ribbons. She was honored by the Bakersfield Cactus and Succulent Society, receiving their "What We Liked Best" Award and a check for $25 for her potted plant Beaucarnea recurvata (Ponytail Palm).
She also entered two pastel drawings and one charcoal drawing. Her winning pastel drawing, "In his Image,” depicts a man’s face with bold facial features with flowing white hair and a beard. Her winning charcoal drawing "Morning Glory” depicts a young women’s face with an expression of a sleepy morning smile as if awaking to the aroma of fresh flowers and peaceful thoughts. Both drawings received first-place ribbons.
— From material submitted by the artist's husband, Ed Hansen
