Tehachapi-based Marley's Mutts and Motor City GMC are raising money for bulletproof vests for "local K-9 heroes" working for the Bakersfield Police Department and Kern County Sheriff's Office. They are also raising money for agility equipment and other training tools for their K-9 partners.
According to a Marley's Mutts news release, the Sheriff’s Office is still in need of three bulletproof vests for canines, with the average cost about $2,000 each.
To help raise money, Marley's Mutts and Motor City are hosting an event where you can "meet and support local law enforcement K-9 heroes, meet your new forever friend, pet a therapy dog and purchase Mutt Militia Gear."
The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 28, in the Motor City Showroom, 3101 Pacheco Road. You can also donate online at marleysmutts.org/donate/. Marley’s Mutts and Motor City hope to raise $15,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.