Each year in August, Tehachapi celebrates its oldest and longest residents at the Old Timers' Reunion held at Philip Marx Central Park. This year marked the 60th anniversary of the popular picnic with more than 400 attendees.
Each year, members of the reunion committee along with the Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District join forces to honor Tehachapi's old timers.
The oldest man and woman attending are recognized during each reunion, along with the person who traveled the farthest.
"We do have many people who travel across the country to reacquaint with family, friends and classmates from school," said Donna (Sullivan) Dieterle, THS class of 1967, who helped coordinate the 2019 event.
All official oldtimers have the opportunity to pre-register, and are invited to eat, drink and celebrate with others.
If you have lived in the Tehachapi area for at least 40 years, or lived in the area over 40 years ago, and want to become an "official" oldtimer, contact Donna Dieterle at oldtimers@bak.rr.com.
