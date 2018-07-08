There’s an HIV shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, that brings Jesus’ ministry to life. Tehachapi Community Church partners with Albergue Las Memorias, an amazing place of men, women and children who live in community caring for one another. When people first arrive, they are often quite ill, given a bed, and nursed back to health by other residents. Once they are restored to health they do the same for the next incoming folks.
Church groups can see biblical stories come to life with every visit. Prodigal drug users are welcomed back “home,” given blankets, food, love and encouragement. Physical bodies are resurrected with their first steps down the hallway and out of the infirmary. Modern “lepers,” whom family members and society have abandoned, are held and touched. And Jesus can be seen in about 100 faces hanging out, eating meals and providing healing and acceptance.
There are many emotions that come about in a typical visit. Recently, I arrived and helped to offer “spa” day. We washed feet, rubbed on lotion and provided massages to residents, beginning with those most ill. People in the tuberculosis unit nearly always die and sadly, there is about one death per week. The residents and those who visit try to provide some amount of comfort to the bedridden. They offered acts of service, including facials, to the ambulatory residents and painted little girls' fingernails bright and sparkly. It was an afternoon of healing touch and joy.
Sometimes when people visit, Bingo is played, or crafts created while residents share their stories. A beautiful and bright 8-year-old girl enjoys arts and crafts. This little girl’s dad held two university degrees, but he died from a heroin overdose. Look out world, this girl is going to take you by storm, thanks to the love and care she gets living at the shelter with her little half-sister.
During the visit, it was announced that a 20-something-year-old woman found a husband and no longer lives at the shelter. She was discovered positive for HIV as a young girl, but nobody knows why. Her parents were afraid of HIV and they dropped her off, never to see her again. The residents cared for her and made sure her beau was worthy of her hand.
There are as many unique stories as there are people. A beautiful trans-female was shunned by her father and previously affected by self-hatred. Now, she s no longer willing to be a street worker. She has dignity and self-worth and feels the love of God.
Several of the residents have suffered strokes related to their addictions, HIV and health status, and they are mostly paralyzed on one side of their body. They didn’t think they could manage making paper flowers, with only one good hand, but wanted to throw a great fiesta for their retiring missionary, Jerri Handy. So, some of the guys paired up and together used pairs of two good hands to make flowers. One of the men, who has lost a leg, speaks six languages, only he can’t speak any of them since his stroke. Instead, he writes in multiple languages on his wipe-off board. He wrote about his deep appreciation for all that Handy has meant to Las Memorias.
During Handy’s tenure, churches have visited and some have provided funds and assistance to build a whole new dormitory for residents. This building was blessed during the fiesta. Handy leaves behind a furnished apartment for visiting missionaries and pastors plus an active 12-step healing program she began for residents. She has helped heal many lives.
Certainly, Jesus seems easy to find at Albergue Las Memorias, among the outcasts, the sick, the poor, the living and the dying, where children enjoy a piñata on one side of the dining hall and someone else is slipping into death in the adjacent infirmary. Those who visit get to share their blessings, touch and be touched, and intensely experience being disciples of Christ. Tehachapi Community Church has visited several times and will go again later in the fall.
The Rev. Nancy Bacon is from Tehachapi Community Church.
