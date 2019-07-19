In 2019, the American Lung Association ranked Kern County among the worst three in the nation in air quality, including the worst in the U.S. in short-term particle pollution, second worst in year-round particle pollution, and third worst in ozone.
At Tehachapi Community Church - United Church of Christ, our faith calls us to care for the earth, which is “the Lord’s and all that is in it, the world, and those who live in it.” We recognize that the most disadvantaged among us experience the worst impacts of environmental degradation, including air pollution in Kern County.
TCC, located at 100 E. E St., will therefore dedicate the third and fourth Sundays in July to services on the earth and the environment.
On July 28, Fresno consultant, former union organizer and air quality advocate Kevin Hall will visit TCC to speak on the implications of climate change and air pollution issues in terms of environmental justice.
A former Fresno county planning commissioner, he has worked as an agricultural reporter/editor, a union political/community organizer, and air quality activist. He now serves as a strategic consultant to community-based organizations, and emphasizes environmental justice, air pollution, climate change, transportation spending, land use planning, and coalition building.
Hall will remain after the service in Friendship Hall for questions and to meet with TCC’s Faith in Kern ministry and other members of our Social Justice Ministry regarding grassroots responses to poor air quality and actions to help protect the most vulnerable members of our community.
For more information, visit tcccucc.org, facebook.com/tehachapiucc, or contact the church office at 822-4443.
Stephanie Smith is a member of TCC.
