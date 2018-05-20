Shakespeare used a quill, Neil Simon used a typewriter, and Sarah Ruhl uses a computer to write her plays. What will playwrights of the future use?
Tehachapi Community Theatre announces its annual 10-Minute Playwrighting Contest. This year’s theme is “Past, Present, Future.” TCT is looking for imaginative playwrights to submit a 10-minute play that explores the past, present or future, or any combination of the three.
There are two components to the contest. Component one: Playwrights submit their 10-minute play, which is read and scored by our judges. Based on the scores, eight finalists will be selected for production. Component two: The eight finalists' plays will be produced at TCT’s Playwrights’ Festival in September in which the audience votes for their top three favorite plays.
The top three Audience Favorite plays will be announced at the final performance, with the first-place winning playwright receiving a cash prize of $100, the second-place winning playwright receiving $75 and the third-place winning playwright receiving a cash prize of $50. In addition to the cash prizes, the top three audience favorite playwrights will be awarded trophies.
Whether an experienced playwright or a fledgling writer, any resident of Kern County, Los Angeles County, members of Tehachapi Community Theatre (no matter where you reside) or members of the Association of Los Angeles Playwright’s is eligible to submit a script. Hurry, the submission deadline is June 30.
For further information on all rules and festival details, please visit www.tctonstage and click on the 2018 Playwrights’ Festival link.
Monica Nadon is executive producer for TCT's Playwrights' Festival.
