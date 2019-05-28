For full transparency, I confess I am the proud director of this TCT production.
Residents of Tehachapi and surrounding areas! Listen up! There’s a super fun comedy coming your way this June that you don’t want to miss. The stage of the beautiful BeeKay Theatre will be transformed into a Georgia fishing lodge where Tehachapi Community Theatre’s "The Foreigner" will entertain you for an evening of giggles, while also serving up some tasty food for thought.
What happens when a desperately shy and depressed Englishman named Charlie Baker lands in rural Georgia for a few days and is terrified to talk with other people? How will he possibly handle staying in a lodge filled with other guests while longing to remain mute and distant? His friend Froggy concocts the scheme of telling the other guests that Charlie is a foreigner and does not understand English. The ensemble of Kooky Lodge respond to the outsider with different degrees of acceptance as the story unfolds and we learn the secrets of Tillghman County’s residents.
This award-winning comedy features Josh Montambeault as Charlie; Michael Gruett as Charlie’s friend, Froggy; Janet Lund as Betty Meeks, owner of the lodge; Lanie Ringle as Catherine, a young ex-debutante; PJ McBroom as Ellard, Catherine’s befuddled brother; TJ Gockel as Rev. David, Catherine’s fiance; and Adam Dyer as Owen, the local property inspector. Jason Johnston and Darren Gockel round out the cast as townsmen of Tillghman County.
As the director, I hope you will leave the theater feeling entertained as well as thought provoked. Perhaps this show will spark a conversation concerning how we see others and how important human connection is. As relative today as it was when written in 1983, "The Foreigner" is a delightful way to spend a couple of hours. Come see us!
"The Foreigner," a comedy in any language, opens June 14 and runs three consecutive weekends with matinees on the final two Sundays. Tickets are $15 and available at www.tctonstage.com as well as our outlets at Tehachapi Treasure Trove and Tehachapi Furniture. This show is rated PG-13 for adult situations.
Shanan Harrell is the director of "The Foreigner."
