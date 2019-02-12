Director Shanan Harrell is looking for seven energetic and dedicated actors for Tehachapi Community Theatre's spring production of "The Foreigner," a comedy classic written by Larry Shue.
Auditions will be held Saturday, March 2 and Sunday, March 3, from noon to 4 p.m. both days, at TCT’s Second Space located at at 431 W. J St.
Auditions will consist of readings from the script, and will take at least 45 minutes per audition.
Individuals who would like to audition but are unable to attend the formal dates are asked to contact the director at yogashanan@gmail.com to make an appointment for another time.
Performances of "The Foreigner" will be held June 14, 15, 21, 22, 28 and 29, at 7:30 p.m., and June 23 and 30, at 2 p.m.
About the play
The setting is a fishing lodge in rural Georgia often visited by Sgt. “Froggy” LeSeur, a British demolition expert who occasionally runs training sessions at a nearby army base. Froggy has brought along a friend, a pathologically shy young man named Charlie who is overcome with fear at the thought of making conversation with strangers.
Before departing and to protect his friend, Froggy tells all the lodgers that Charlie is from an exotic foreign country and speaks no English. Once alone, hilarity ensues as Charlie overhears more than he should.
This little, white lie fuels the farce and sets up the wild climax in which things go uproariously awry for the “bad guys” and the “good guys” emerge triumphant.
Characters to be cast include:
Froggy Lesueur: (male, 30-plus years old) A cheerful British military demolitions expert and Charlie's caring friend.
Charlie Baker: (male, between the ages of 30 and 50) A painfully meek proofreader for a science fiction magazine. He is extremely shy but soon comes out of his shell and eventually finds himself the center of attention as the hero.
Betty Meeks: (female, 50-plus years old) The proprietor of the Georgia fishing lodge, Betty is a widow and long-time friend of Froggy. She is pleasant, wise in some ways, naïve in others. She is a good-hearted, generous, “down-home” Southerner.
Reverend David Marshall Lee: (male, between the ages of 30 and 45) Engaged to Catherine, he is neither the stereotypical pallid preacher nor the hearty backslapping evangelist. He appears to be a regular guy; however, he is not what he seems ...
Catherine Simms: (female, between the ages of 25 and 40) A pretty heiress going through an emotional time, Catherine is engaged to the good Reverend. She has a ready wit and a sharp tongue but is kind and caring toward her brother, Ellard, and shows Charlie the same attention.
Owen Musser: (male, between the ages of 25 and 45) The Tilghman County property inspector, Owen is an ignorant and superstitious racist cooking up a plot to condemn Betty's lodge.
Ellard Simms: (male, between the ages of 18 and 25) Catherine’s brother, Ellard, is a kind young man who is a bit slow-witted. Ellard befriends Charlie and “teaches” him to speak English.
For more information, contact Shanan at yogashanan@gmail.com.
