Tehachapi, CA (93561)

Today

Cloudy with a few showers. High 47F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 43F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.