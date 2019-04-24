Tehachapi Community Theatre will present an adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s famous novel “Little Women” in September. Director Monica Nadon is seeking men and women ranging in age from 13 to 70 years to fill the following roles of this classic play:
• Female roles include: Jo, Meg, Amy, Beth, Marmee (Mrs. March), Hannah and Aunt March.
• Male roles include Father (Mr. March), Laurie, John Brooke and Professor Bhaer.
The play spans four years’ time. Jo, Meg and Amy must be able to play mature young ladies in the final scene. The part of Hannah, the family’s cook and maid, will require an Irish accent. The part of Professor Bhaer requires a German accent.
Auditions will take place on Friday, May 17, from 6 to 8:30 p.m., and Saturday, May 18, and Sunday, May 19, from 1 to 4 p.m., at the Beekay Theatre located at 110 S. Green St. Actors will be asked to read from the script. Audition scenes and character breakdowns may be found on TCT’s website at tctonstage.com.
Monica Nadon is director of "Little Women."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.