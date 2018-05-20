Tehachapi Community Theatre will hold its annual Drama Day Camp in July. Campers will have fun while learning the basics of acting for the theater.
They will learn theater games that are not only fun, but also help build confidence in performing. They will also learn about stage direction, blocking, diaphragmatic breathing, auditioning, monologues, skits, theater etiquette and much more! The week-long camp will end with actors performing what they have learned for family and friends.
Choose from two identical sessions; 15 hours instruction each. Session A will be held Monday, July 9 through Friday, July 13. Session B will be held Monday, July 16 through Friday, July 20. Camp is held from 9 a.m. to noon at TCT’s Second Space, 431 W. J St. (next to the Spirited Bead store).
Campers must be between the ages of 8 and 18. Camp fee is $125. There are two options for payment. Registration forms may be downloaded at www.tctonstage.com and mailed to 431 W. J St. with a check made out to TCT. Or you may pay online at www.tctonstage.com.
Campers must bring a water bottle and a snack and wear comfortable clothing and closed-toe shoes; no flip-flops please.
Instructor Monica Nadon has a degree in Theatre Arts from Fresno State and has studied film acting and improvisation in Hollywood. She has acted in numerous plays for TCT as well as having directed many TCT shows including "Princess K.I.M.," "Little Women," "Oliver!," "The Adventures of Robin Hood," "Cinderella," "Sleeping Beauty," "The Princess and the Pea" and "King Midas."
For more information, call Monica Nadon at 886-4821.
Monica Nadon is executive producer for TCT's Playwrights' Festival.
