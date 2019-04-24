Sandy Redding, a Bakersfield nurse and Assembly District 34 representative on the California Democratic Party Executive Board, will speak at the Tehachapi Democratic Club next meeting Thursday, May 2.
Redding is a surgical nurse who is an activist for single payer healthcare. She will talk about the current legislation for Medicare for All, as well as update us on her activities as a community activist and organizer.
The meeting will be held at Big Papa’s restaurant in the Banquet Room. Social hour and dinner starts at 5 p.m., and the meeting and talk will start at 6 p.m. All are welcome.
For further information, call 821-0538 or visit tehachapidems.org.
Ginny Tunks, Tehachapi Democratic Club president.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.