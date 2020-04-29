Tehachapi Mountain Democratic Club is arranging online meetings during this period of social distancing.
The next meeting will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 7. Plans will be made for getting out the vote for the November election. There will also be an opportunity to learn more about Kim Mangone, who is running against Kevin McCarthy in the 23rd Congressional District. Those interested in joining the meeting may request a password supplied by Charles White at 972-0958.
The club usually meets the first Thursday of each month. It is uncertain when in-person meetings can begin. Further information about Democratic Club activity in Tehachapi may be found at the website tehachapidemocrats.com.
Phyllis Belcher is a longtime Tehachapi resident, and is involved in various volunteer organizations.
