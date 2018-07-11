All greater Tehachapi Democrats and friends are invited to the annual Tehachapi Democratic Party Picnic in the Park from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 28.
The annual picnic is being sponsored by the Tehachapi Mountain Democratic Club. It will be held at Aviator Park, which is located inside Tehachapi Municipal Airport. Enter the airport at the open gate on the west side of the airport. Please bring a folding chair to sit on!
This picnic is also going to be a fundraiser for some Democratic Party federal, state and local candidates running in the November election. On hand to meet and greet voters will be Tatiana Matta, 23rd Congressional District candidate; Whitney Weddell, Kern County Supervisor 2nd District candidate; and Nic Nicita, 34th Assembly District candidate.
The political environment indicates an extremely favorable outcome for Democrats in 2018, and it is extremely important that all Democrats in greater Tehachapi vote in the November election. To help candidates with their campaigns, please bring your checkbooks and contribute.
The club will provide tri-tip and barbecue chicken, along with veggie burgers. The park rules do not allow alcohol, but please bring your own choice of a non-alcoholic beverage. The club will provide water, paper plates, disposable glasses and utensils. The remainder of the meal will be potluck. Bring your favorite side dish or dessert to share.
For further information, contact Ginny Tunks 821-0538 or www.tehachapidemocrats.org.
Ginny Tunks is with the Tehachapi Mountain Democratic Club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.