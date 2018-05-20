You're invited to the 8th anniversary celebration of the Tehachapi Depot Train Museum.
It will coincide with the downtown First Friday event from 5 to 7 p.m. June 1.
We have welcomed travelers and guests from all over the world since we opened and now we would like to welcome you, our own Tehachapi residents, and your guests to join us as we celebrate this special date.
There will be lots of members of Friends of the Tehachapi Depot joining us as well as many of our wonderful volunteers for this celebration.
All FOTD board members will be present to meet and answer all questions you may have about the Depot.
We will also be serving refreshments and a delicious birthday cake.
Remember the date — all aboard!
Terry Eilers submitted this for the museum.
