Friends of the Tehachapi Depot held a big thank you dinner and award ceremony April 23 at the Depot Railroad Museum. The depot volunteers who work so hard throughout the year were feted with a fun social hour, a wonderful meal catered by Moessner Farms and heartfelt thank you talks by grateful members of the museum’s board of directors.
Along with the celebration of the volunteers' good work, service pins were awarded to those who reached important volunteer anniversaries. FOTD is proud of what the volunteers accomplish and how highly they are rated by internet groups like TripAdvisor and Yelp.
The depot is a premier attraction for travelers and local residents alike. Aabout 1,000 visitors come each month to see the railroad artifacts and to hear the talented docents as they provide guided tours of the facility.
Tim Trujillo is the president of the Friends of the Tehachapi Depot.
