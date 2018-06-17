The Tehachapi Depot Railroad Museum recently celebrated the eighth anniversary of its opening.
The event was open to the public and many visitors and members of Friends of the Tehachapi Depot attended. Depot information was distributed and museum tours were conducted.
Mayor Susan Wiggins joined in the fun along with Depot board bembers shown here, left to right, Linda Gordon, Tim Trujillo, Terry Eilers, Susan Mueller, Marlan Woodside and Depot event coordinator Joan Pogon-Cord.
Tim Trujillo is president of the Friends of the Tehachapi Depot.
