On a beautiful and crisp fall evening, dancers came to Tehachapi from Frazier Park, Lancaster and Bakersfield to help the Tehachapi Gandy Dancers celebrate 40 years of square dancing during the October Harvest Dance.
Bob Jones came to call for the square dance, providing a number of songs referencing anniversaries for the dancers to enjoy. Gary and Susan McLaughlin cued for the round dance portion, providing several waltzes and ballroom-style dance opportunities for round dancers.
The next dance for the Gandy Dancers is Jan. 26 at the Tehachapi Senior Center. Bill “Tex” Gibson will provide the calls. Darrell Beck will provide the cues.
Brenda S. Johnston is a member of the Tehachapi Gandy Dancers, and works for the United States Air Force as a technical editor.
