Saluatorian Anika Hubbard-Valentino to attend California State University, Fullerton
My planned major: Nursing
Why I chose this school: As one of only two freshman-entry CSU nursing programs, Fullterton offers a rigorous nursing education and is a vibrant, diverse campus.
Greatest accomplishment during high school: Being chosen to attend 2018 California Girls State was a huge honor. The week I spent at Girls State was one of the most inspirational and empowering experiences of my life. I am very proud and grateful to have been Tehachapi High's delegate.
What I plan to do with my life: I plan on pursuing a graduate degree in advanced practice nursing and volunteer with an organization such as the U.S. Nurse Corps or Doctors Without Borders.
What I'd like to add: I am so lucky to have been able to contribute to the THS community through my participation in Team ASB for the past three years. I have made so many lasting memories and am so grateful for all the opportunities ASB has brought me.
Co-Valedictorian Joshua Siracusa to attend Columbia University
My planned major: Double major in neuroscience and music.
Why I chose this school: Columbia University is a unique place that provides immense support and resources to its students. It is a place I know I'll be challenged, but a place I know I'll be able to grow.
Greatest accomplishments during high school: Painting the Tacodile backdrop in the "Cloudy with a chance of meatballs" themed Lip Sync is my proudest achievement. Darby Nichols and I painted the Tacodile and the two main characters, and it was immensely gratifying to see weeks of hard work put to fruition.
What I plan to do with my life: I wish to pursue research into the causes of neuro-degenerative diseases such as epilepsy and Alzheimer's.
What I'd like to add: I enjoyed making an impact on the school through Team ASB and yearbook. With the help of others, we created a lasting mark and positive input on THS.
Co-Valedictorian Jarod Carol to attend UCLA
My planned major: Deciding between mechanical engineering and bioengineering.
Why I chose this school: As a UCLA student, I will be surrounded by a wide variety of academic opportunities, such as participating in the UCLA Undergraduate Sports Medicine Internship Program while also living on a beautiful campus with perfect weather.
Greatest accomplishment during high school: During my four years at THS, I had the privilege to be a part of the basketball program while also challenging myself academically and being involved in a variety of clubs.
What I plan to do with my life: I plan to stay a part of the athletic world by pursuing a career as a sports medicine physician, allowing me the opportunity to work with a variety of athletes and sports teams.
