Tehachapi High School has two valedictorians for the Class of 2020.
Mitchell Farnsworth Poulson
School: Brigham Young University – Provo, Utah
Major: Biochemistry as a Pre-Med major
Ever since I was young, I have been a giant BYU Cougar fan. Both parents attended BYU and met there. Whenever I visit the campus, I love it. The overall environment is captivating. The mountain silhouettes in the evening are stunning. I cannot wait to be one of the fans at sporting events I have only watched on TV. I pretty much bleed blue.
Other than being valedictorian, I am incubating and raising chickens and becoming pretty much their dad. Making lifelong friends. Discovering what I love to do and pursuing what I want to become. Learning how to do a round off back handspring. Really, I don’t know.
After a year of college, I will be going on a service mission for two years. After graduating college, I will attend medical school in the pursuit of becoming an anesthesiologist. I want to help people in the form of practicing medicine. And I want to raise a family and all that fun stuff.
Throughout these past four years I have gained an appreciation for all that goes into teaching us kiddos in high school and how much the teachers want to help us and that they really do care.
Matthew Bilotta
School: UC Berkeley
Major: Physics
UC Berkeley has one of the most prestigious physics programs in the country and the surrounding areas are beautiful and much different than what I’m used to.
With the Interact Club membership dwindling enduring my freshman and sophomore year, I, and a few friends, managed to build the club back up with the help of Ms. Watkin’s and Mrs. Trujillo’s assistance. Now, more than 50 students at THS are actively involved in bettering our community.
I hope to pursue a career in physics, where I would likely be hired by an industry or work for a university. Additionally, I would love to continue volunteering and helping those around me.
After I earn my bachelor’s degree, I plan on pursuing a doctorate, which would culminate in a career in physics research. Additionally, I would love to continue volunteering and helping those around me.
Thank you to my family, who have helped me to accomplish my goals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.