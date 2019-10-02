The 2019 Kern County Fair marked the ninth year of showmanship for Tehachapi High School senior Rachel Miller. Starting in 4th grade with chickens, Miller continued each year to add to her knowledge of animals and showmanship raising market sheep, goats, swine and finishing this year with a steer.
Asked why she shows animals, Miller said, "I love animals, and I love competition. It's a way to blend both the things that I love!"
Being a 10-month endeavor, this year's steer project proved to be the most time consuming, costly and fulfilling of them all. Her Charlolais cross steer, affectionately named Teddy, placed first in her individual AOB (All Other Breeds) class and took third place out of the 15 total steers in AOB. Overall, Miller's steer took ninth place out of 53 market steers.
The time she devoted to training payed off as Miller won her Senior Steer Showmanship class qualifying her to compete in the Round Robin Showmanship Contest. This event gives senior showmen from each species of large animals the opportunity to compete head to head for best all-round senior showman. With a great effort, Miller came in second place out of 14 competitors and missed top showman by just three points.
When she first started showing at 8 years old, she thought she would one day become a veterinarian. Now as a high school senior, Miller has her sight set on pursuing a nursing degree at a university. She would to especially thank the Blinn family, Devinann Sherwood and all her wonderful sponsors who helped make her steer project a success!
Becky Miller is the mother of Rachel Miller.
