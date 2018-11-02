Tehachapi High School will hold its 11th Annual Veterans Day Assembly on Friday, Nov. 9.
Local men and women who have served or are currently serving the country in the armed forces are invited to attend.
Please wear your uniform if possible and check in to the front office between 1 and 1:25 p.m. Veterans will be escorted to the conference room for refreshments before being taken to the assembly around 1:40 p.m. where they will be welcomed by the student body and introduced to the students.
Following the introductions, there will be a speaker and a slide show paying tribute to the sacrifices made by the men and women of the armed forces.
