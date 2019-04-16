When I heard Marilyn Meredith had published a new novel set in my hometown of Tehachapi, I was excited to read the book.
Meredith lives in Springville, a town in the foothills of Tulare County that is even smaller than Tehachapi. I met her there around the year 2000, and I’ve enjoyed reading books in her two fiction series since that time.
Her latest book, “Spirit Wind,” is the 18th book in her “Deputy Tempe Crabtree Mysteries” series. Meredith creates memorable characters — many of them law enforcement officers who live and work in small towns that they love. Tempe Crabtree is my favorite of her characters.
Tempe and her husband, Pastor “Hutch” Hutchinson, live in the fictional community of Bear Creek, which is very much like Springville. In “Spirit Wind,” they have traveled a few hours to Tehachapi for what was intended as a short vacation getaway and opportunity for Tempe to assist a friend investigating a possibly haunted ranch house.
Of course this is a mystery novel, so it’s not surprising that the planned vacation takes some interesting turns.
I won’t give the plot away, but if you enjoy character-driven mysteries, I recommend “Spirit Wind.” As in earlier books in the series, Tempe struggles to balance her passion for investigation with her marriage. And she overcomes fear of the unknown to listen and respond to mysterious voices only she can hear.
If you’re a current or former resident of Tehachapi, you might wonder if the book passes muster in terms of accurately representing the area. I think it does.
Meridith has been through Tehachapi many times over the years — and has held book-signings there in the past. While working on “Spirit Wind,” she and her daughter visited the community again — checking out Stallion Springs and taking the self-guided tour of the wind farms (both mentioned in the book). On the way up the hill from Bakersfield, they stopped at the Keene Café, and the two enjoyed eating at other local restaurants that are not named in the book, but might seem familiar to patrons.
The characters (Tempe and her husband) also take time to learn about the Kawaiisu (Nüwa) native people and their legends, including warnings about Rock Baby, which figure into the story.
And while wandering around on a property outside of town (my feeling was that it was in the Golden Hills area), Tempe happens on ancient rock art — a happy surprise enjoyed by many who have tramped about the hills of Tehachapi.
Hutch enjoys learning more about the famous Tehachapi Loop, and the pair are disappointed to learn that they won’t see train traffic on their way up the hill because they are traveling on a Monday— which many local residents will know is maintenance day (with trains restricted until repairs are complete).
The story starts out with a flashback to the tragic and deadly Tehachapi earthquake of 1952 — but I’ll avoid spoilers by not sharing more about that story element.
And I believe it’s just coincidental that one of the major characters, Patch Cummings, shares the surname of a family important in Tehachapi’s history.
In a section toward the front of the book called “Acknowledgements and Apologies,” Meridith reminds readers that “Spirit Wind” is a work of fiction and apologizes to local Realtors, noting that the real estate people depicted in the story aren’t based on any local people.
She also includes the community in her dedication: “to the wonderful town of Tehachapi and all the wonders that lie in and around it.”
You can learn more about “Spirit Wind” and author Marilyn Meredith at her website, www.fictionforyou.com. She welcomes opportunities to share information about the book or writing process, or retail outlets in Tehachapi interested in making the book available. Contact her by email at mmeredith24@ocsnet.net.
Claudia Elliott is a former editor of Tehachapi News now living in Oregon.
